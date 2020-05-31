Ogden, UT: Gayla Hansen, 80, passed away May 25, 2020.



She was a member of the Pleasant Valley LDS 3rd ward and has been a past member of the 26th, 30th, 44th and 53rd wards.



She was born June 5, 1939 in Brigham City, UT. a daughter of Albert Joseph and Annie Neil Hansen.



She graduated from Ogden High School and LDS Seminary. She graduated from Weber College and LDS Institute of Religion. She attended Hollywood Beauty College and Henager Business College. She attended Utah State University and graduated from the Institute of Religion receiving a Special Certificate of Achievement.



She was an apartment house owner and manager and was employed for eleven years as a Cash Clerk, Data Transcriber, and Tax Technician for the Taxpayer Service Branch of the Internal Revenue Service. She worked as a Clerk Typist for the Collection Branch at the Salt Lake District Office of the Internal Revenue Service. She was an area shop steward for the National Treasury Employees Union and had represented all of swing shift at the Internal Revenue Service for four years in that capacity.



She was employed as a Supply Technician and Inventory Management Specialist, Mission Support Section, and Commercial Requirements Section, Directorate of Distribution of Ogden Logistics Center, Hill Air Force Base. She was chosen employee of the month and employee of the quarter and was given several sustained superior performance awards. She received several certificates of appreciation and letters of commendation. Work during Desert Storm was especially interesting but tense at times. She retired after working for the Treasury Department eleven years and the Defense Department for ten years.



Her hobbies were people, music, sports, art, photography, and home decoration. She enjoyed traveling to California, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Canada, and Hawaii.



Surviving are several dear friends and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father.



Private services will be held at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 – 36oth St., Ogden, UT 84403.

