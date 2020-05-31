George Frederick Ziebol, at age 87, returned to his Father in Heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was at home with his sweet wife at his side. George was born on December 2, 1932, to George and Huldabelle Ziebol in St. Cloud, MN. He later moved to Farr West, Utah.



He was married to Jeanette Jost for 40 years. They had 6 children. After her passing, in 1996, he married Katie Malan. Where he loved her 2 boys like his own. This wonderful relationship, we know, will be continued in the hereafter, when we are all together again.



George graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree. He worked for Northern States Power Co. in MN. as a credit manager for 34 years.



This man was a patriot! He loved and believed in the traditions of our country. George took that love and served in the U.S. Navy, from 1950-54. George served on the USS Knapp during the Korean War and remained there until the end of his tour. He recently was selected for, and went on, the Utah Honor Flight to Washington D.C.



He was a 63-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #622 St. Cloud, MN., and later became the International Grand Worthy President; the highest honor in the organization. George supported all of their charities and goals, and believed in their motto of ""Liberty, Truth, Justice, and Equality for all Mankind"". He was very well liked, and knew people throughout the U.S. and Canada.



He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his church family and was a member of the Westwood Ward. He enjoyed listening to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square each Sunday morning. He came to know, and have a better understanding of Jesus Christ, and that through our Heavenly Father's plan of happiness, our family is eternal.



This great man will always be remembered for having an infectious smile, and a big heart with tons of room for even more love and friendship. He entertained us through his silly jokes, songs he would sing, and his lack of a good ""poker face"", while we were playing cards. He loved barbequing steaks, golfing, fishing, and monitoring the weather and news. His sense of humor and teasing character made people smile.



George is survived by his wife, Katie; their blended children: Deborah Folsom, Pharr, Texas; Joe (Karin) Ziebol, Sartell, MN.; Fred (Colleen) Ziebol, Battle Lake, MN.; Mike (Maryann) Ziebol, McComb, Mississippi; Deanna (Brent) Stoeckel, St. Cloud MN.; Rob (Jan) Checketts, Plain City, Utah; Dave (Stephanie) Dixon, North Ogden, Utah. His sister Gretchen Farrington, St. Cloud MN. 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanette, 5 siblings, sons Billy and Rick, grandson Rocky, and great-granddaughter Haven.



Out of respect for the current health crisis and George's wishes, no services will be held.



We would like to give our very special thanks to our Intermountain Hospice team Amber, Lori, Anna Marie, Cassie, and Launi. Dr. Bilal Aijaz, cardiologist at Intermountain Health Group. We would also like to thank the EMT's and firefighters at the Weber County Station #61 in Farr West, UT. You guys are awesome!



Although we can no longer see you with our eyes, we will feel you forever in our hearts.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

