Gerald "Tom" Boyd Thompson, Age 84, from Ogden, UT, passed away on April 11, 2020. Born and raised in Phoenix, AZ.
Gerald married the love of his life Lola in 1961. Lola recently passed and called him home to be with her. The couple settled in Ogden in 1974, where they raised their two children; Tina and Eric. Gerald was a devoted husband. He worked hard to provide for his family.
When Gerald wasn't in his favorite chair watching golf or the news you would always find him at his computer.
Gerald had the best hair and he would let his granddaughters style it with pretty things. You always felt important when he would let you sit on his favorite chair with him for a side hug. He had a wonderful sense of humor.
Gerald was a veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and awarded with a good conduct medal. Gerald worked as a civilian on Hill Air force Base for 34 years retiring in 1991.
Gerald is survived by his sister Jean Knisley, children Tina Wiegand and Eric Thompson. His grandchildren Lora Nickerson, Sara Nickerson, Nicholas Thompson, and Jadzia Thompson. His great-grandchildren; Kaylin, Hunter, Madden, Landon, Holland, Gwyn, and Ryleigh.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, no services will be held at this time.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 16, 2020