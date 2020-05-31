Gilbert Medina, 89, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1931 the son of Juan and Junita Baca Medina, in Del Norte, Colorado where he also graduated from Del Norte High School.



Gilbert married the love of his life Irene Medina on August 31, 1952. Irene passed away on December 12, 2009.



Gilbert loved his family but especially loved his grandkids, great grandkids and great great-grandkids… his family was his life.



Gilbert is survived by one sister, Alice (Slim) Garcia of Ogden; son, Gilbert W. (Mary Sandoval) Medina of Ogden; daughter, Shirley A. Perry of Ogden; six grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Medina; grandson, Gibby Medina; son-in-law, Daniel W. Perry; parents, Juan and Juanita Medina; brothers Amie, Fred, Robert and Gilbert Medina; sisters Virginia Silva, Anna Medina, Isabel Rockwood and Salley Harlson.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Funeral services will be live streamed at the bottom of Gilbert's obituary page. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

