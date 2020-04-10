|
|
Gladyce Mae O'Dell, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family April 6, 2020.
The daughter of Lawrence Aaron Dunn and Clara Ethel Cornell, Gladyce was born August 28, 1937 in Ogden, UT. Raised and schooled in Utah, Gladyce graduated from Weber High in Ogden class of 1955.
Gladyce retired from Thiokol as an Electronic Technician.
On June 14, 1957 she married Edison Harold O'Dell. They raised their four children, Robert, Kieth, Danette and Dwayne.
Gladyce loved camping, hunting and family parties. Gladyce had a huge heart especially when it came to her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be remembered as a fun, sweet Mom, Grandma and GG (Great-Grandma).
Gladyce is survived by her son, Kieth O'Dell, Syracuse; daughter, Danette Stewart, Ogden; son, Dwayne (Tracie) O'Dell, Ogden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edison and oldest son, Robert.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after all the world is right again.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020