Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladyce O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladyce Mae O'Dell


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladyce Mae O'Dell Obituary
Gladyce Mae O'Dell, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family April 6, 2020.
The daughter of Lawrence Aaron Dunn and Clara Ethel Cornell, Gladyce was born August 28, 1937 in Ogden, UT. Raised and schooled in Utah, Gladyce graduated from Weber High in Ogden class of 1955.

Gladyce retired from Thiokol as an Electronic Technician.

On June 14, 1957 she married Edison Harold O'Dell. They raised their four children, Robert, Kieth, Danette and Dwayne.

Gladyce loved camping, hunting and family parties. Gladyce had a huge heart especially when it came to her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be remembered as a fun, sweet Mom, Grandma and GG (Great-Grandma).

Gladyce is survived by her son, Kieth O'Dell, Syracuse; daughter, Danette Stewart, Ogden; son, Dwayne (Tracie) O'Dell, Ogden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edison and oldest son, Robert.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after all the world is right again.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -