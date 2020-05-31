Glen Anthony Kirk passed away peacefully at his home in Hooper, Utah on May 25, 2020.



He was born on March 29, 1950, in Berkeley, CA to Willard Kirk and Cleone Hunt. He moved to Corinne, UT, in his teen years and there he met the love of his life, Claudia Miller.



After serving an LDS mission, the two were married and sealed on March 15, 1972, in the Logan, Utah Temple.



He joined the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Med. Det. In Fort Riley, Kansas from 1973 to 1976. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Glen worked for Don Miller Appliance as a salesman. When the business got sold, he chose to drive a truck until a heart condition forced him into early retirement where he enjoyed operating tractors, burying garbage and caring for various and sundry animals.



He loved people and he never let the opportunity to share a story (embellished or not) pass him by. He was loved by his family, his cats and his very full fish pond.



Glen is survived by his sister, Sheila Tingey, his children, Jacob (Molly) Kirk, Jared Kirk, James (Jenny) Kirk, Melissa (Charles) Bitter, 12 grandchildren and 2.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Miller, his parents, his brother Mike and his sister Kathy, and one granddaughter.



There will be a viewing to honor Glen's life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Glen will then be laid to rest next to his wife in the Hooper City Cemetery on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. where Military Honors will be accorded.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store