Our husband, Dada, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Glendon Mark Unsworth, passed away on May 13, 2020, at the age of 40 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born December 10, 1979, to Mark Dee and Vickie Kay Powell Unsworth.
Glendon's parents were very surprised and proud to have added a boy to the family. Being the only boy in a house of three sisters, Glendon was spoiled rotten from day one. His sisters repaid him by teasing him throughout his childhood, which likely led to his prankster sarcasm later on in life. He was very creative and loved dressing up as some of his favorite characters including He-Man, Indiana Jones, & Clark Kent/Superman. Glendon was an avid sports fan. He played Rose Park baseball and Junior Jazz basketball from an early age. He spent countless hours with his friends shooting hoops in the driveway at all hours of the night. He loved collecting baseball and basketball cards and memorized all of the stats of his favorite players. Glendon earned the ranking of Eagle scout. He attended West High School in Salt Lake City, and graduated in 1998.
After High School Glendon spent four summers in New York at Camp Lokanda serving as a camp counselor. There he left lasting impressions on many kids as well as colleagues who became lifelong friends. He later moved to Macon, Georgia, where he entered the restaurant industry and found his passion for the culinary world.
In 2007, Glendon met his wife Valerie Soria. Being a prankster herself, Valerie and Glendon immediately clicked and were later married in August 2010. They shared a love for music and comedy. Together they had two amazing sons, Anthony Robert (10), and Andrew Glen (5). His greatest joy was his family. Glendon most enjoyed watching his boys excel in their shared interests. He followed in his dad's footsteps and coached Anthony's Jr. Jazz team and cheered him on in karate. Glendon supported Andrew at his swim lessons every week and coached his T-Ball team.
Glendon started working for Barbacoa 13 years ago, managing several stores and progressing to Operations Director of the Utah region. All of the employees in the stores loved working for him. He loved being a part of any decisions on menu items and had a vision of what food should taste like. He was so proud of his recipes and wanted to make sure each customer had that same experience.
The Utah Jazz and New York Jets have lost their number one fan. Glendon never missed a game despite their winning or losing record, even if that meant recording it to watch later. Glendon always had a positive, funny attitude towards life. He had a knack for cultivating friendships easily, made an everlasting impression on many people and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother, sister Sharmaine Ruth Unsworth, and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, sons, faithful dog Rudy, dad, step-mother Marylin Unsworth, sisters; Melinda Dayley, Andrea Unsworth, Lennie Monnett, and their families; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will take place Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be recording the service. Shortly after the service, the obituary will be updated to include a YouTube link of this recording. A private graveside service will be held at the Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery. We are asking in Glendon's honor for everybody to wear Utah Jazz clothing on Tuesday and post pictures of yourself on his Facebook profile page with #takenote #honoringGlendonUnsworth. In lieu of Flowers, the Family is requesting donations which will go directly to funeral costs and to help support his wife and sons. A donation account has been set up at Mountain America Credit Union by going to any branch under ""Glendon Unsworth Donation Account"" under Andrea Unsworth using account number is 011011969916, or you can Venmo his sister Andrea @Andrea-Unsworth-2, or contacting members of his family.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 22, 2020