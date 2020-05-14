|
|
Gordon William Roessler, Jr., known to all as Bill, passed away on May 9, 2020, at 75 years young with his son Corey and friend Amy McCarvill at his side. Bill was an amazing father, husband, grandparent and friend. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Bill was born on October 12, 1944 in Seattle, Washington and grew up in the suburb of West Seattle. He will be remembered for his wonderful laugh, kind heart and giving nature. He was an adventurer and a lover of fun. He acquired his first car before he was legally licensed to drive but with the help of his dad spent many hours under the hood of the car fine-tuning the engine. The garage became his special place throughout his life. He had many passions in his life:biking, skiing, hiking, and golfing, to name a few. While serving in the US Navy he entered the SEAL program and became a skilled diver and a member of the underwater demolition teams. After his service he went on to graduate from Seattle University with an MBA.
During this period, Bill met Patricia Peterson, the love of his life. Together they continued to enjoy life to the fullest until her untimely death in 2008. Following that great sadness Bill, along with his son, Corey, moved to Utah to start the next chapter of their lives. It was an exciting new adventure. As a retiree he had the time to play golf, hike in the spectacular Wasatch Mountains in summer and ski at some of the best resorts in the country. Bill loved his family and his friends and centered much of his life around them. He was tenacious and loved the reward of a hard day of work. He exemplified ""DIY"" throughout his life, always planning, working, or helping someone with a project.
Bill is survived by his son Corey, his grandchildren Conner and Brayden, his two sisters, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, as well as his grand dog, Geneva, with whom he had a special bond.
Because of the current national health crisis, a memorial celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled when it is safe to do so in Washington.
""Enjoy each day, for life is beautiful when we have each other. Life is too short for everything else.""
Patricia Roessler
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020