|
|
Graden Carl Hastings Jr. (Tennessee), passed away in Layton, Utah at 1:20 AM on April 12th, 2020 with his beloved daughter by his side.
Graden was born in Murfreesboro Tennessee on May 7th ,1951 to Sara Burress and the late Graden Carl Hastings Sr. He graduated from the public schools of Spring Hill Tennessee.
Graden began his career as a Deputy Sheriff for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee before moving to Utah where he began his work as a police officer for Salt Lake City Vice. He then started his long career in the food service industry where he met many lifelong friends. Many of his favorite memories were made while working at Hillshire Farms, Farmland Foods and Grande Cheese Company. He loved his co-workers and customers. He thrived at the art of selling and making a deal. Graden had a strong desire to be the best and on top while lifting others up as he climbed. He received many awards and accolades for his work and dedication throughout his career.
Graden enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets, watching any type of cop show, travelling, playing golf, watching sports, shooting, telling jokes and stories, debating politics and entertaining. He was a lifelong University of Tennessee Volunteer fan, win or lose. He was a true Vol for Life. He was known for his drink of choice, a Jack Daniels and Diet Coke. Along with his sense of humor and love of people. Everyone was always made to feel welcome and loved around him. Graden was an active member of the Utah Restaurant Association as well as an active donor for many human rights, animal rights and first responder organizations. He also volunteered on many political campaigns in Northern Utah. Graden strived to make the world a better place for those around him, regardless of personal connection.
Graden Hastings is survived by his daughter Jessica Hastings Kjar, son in law Michael Kjar and grandson, and namesake Graden Porter Kjar.
Graden is preceded in death by Graden Carl Hastings Sr. (Father) and Sara Burress (Mother).
Graden was larger than life which is why his memory will live on. He was a true gift to those around him. There is not a soul who met Graden who is not better off from his love and friendship. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather and give Graden the celebration his life deserves with all of his friends and family.
Graden's wishes were in lieu of flowers a college savings fund be established for his grandson. All gifts will be placed in a 529 Education Savings Account. Checks can be sent to Jessica Hastings Kjar at 2956 S 1260 W Syracuse UT 84075 or electronic gifts can be sent via Venmo to Jessica Kjar @Jessica-Hastings-5.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 23, 2020