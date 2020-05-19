|
Our valiant and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Grant C. Holmes returned home with honor on May 17, 2020 from complications of kidney failure.
He was born on October 9, 1946 to Wendell Barton and Vera Katie Sill Holmes, in Ogden, Utah. He was raised on a farm where he learned the value of hard work and a strong work ethic. Grant graduated from Weber High School, class of 1964. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to the Gulf States Mission, where he served in many leadership positions.
Grant received a Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from Weber State College.
He married his eternal sweetheart, Linda Marie Ballow on November 23, 1974 in the Ogden Temple. Their union was blessed with five children.
Grant worked in management at Wells Fargo Financial for 39 years. He was the rock of our family and had an unshakable testimony in our Savior, Jesus Christ. Grant loved serving The Lord and his fellow men. He served as bishop of the Wilson 1st Ward, counselor in the Weber North Stake Presidency, High Counselor and in many teaching capacities along with his wife, Grant served a service mission at the Conference Center and a full time mission in the Scottsdale, Arizona Mission. He always went the extra mile in everything he did.
Grant is survived by his wife Linda; his sons Grant (Johanne) Holmes, Jr., Jared (Rachel) Holmes, Jason (Kristen) Holmes; his daughters, Andrea (Evan) Nelson, Monica (Brett) Parke and 19 grandchildren; three brothers, Lewis E. Holmes, Vern W. (MaryAnn) Holmes, Harold L. Holmes.
He is preceded in death by a granddaughter Vera M. Holmes, his parents, his brother Wendell S. Holmes and two sisters-in-law Dorothy S. Holmes and Alaine D. Holmes.
Special thanks to the wonderful medical professionals, including Dr. John Hemmersmeier, Robin Meyers, and family and friends who supported Grant during his illness.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a family funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon, at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. We invite those not able to attend to visit Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page live stream.
Public viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 6-8:00 p.m. and prior to the services on Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment West Haven Cemetery.
***To view the service please click the link and scroll to the post section of the page, the video will appear Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon. If you do not see the service appearing at noon, please refresh your web browser. The video will also be available to view after the service for approximately 90 days.
www.facebook.com/myersmortuary
Memorial donations may be made to the Church Missionary fund.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020