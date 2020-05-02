|
|
Guy Howard Hinchcliff (72) passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Mount Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ogden, Utah after a two year struggle with glioblastoma cancer. His wife and two daughters were able to be with him, hold his hand, and share their love with him in the last days of his life.
Guy was born on September 29, 1947 to Howard Bullock Hinchcliff and Helen Berneice Willis Hinchcliff in the Old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. As a child, Guy won a purebred Beagle named Ike. His sister Janet remembers the whole neighborhood getting together to play with I key.
Guy graduated from Ogden High School in the class of 1965 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Japan from October 1966 to May 1969.
He married Sharon Sandberg in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ on December 19, 1970. They were blessed with six daughters.
Guy graduated from Weber State College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration on June 1, 1979. After graduating, he joined the Accounting Department at Bank of Utah in 1980. In 1995 he was employee of the month. He made lifelong friends as he worked there for over 30 years, retiring in 2012.
He served in many volunteer church assignments (callings) throughout his life. For the past several years he has served in the Ogden Temple with his wife and daughter, Elanor. He loved being in the temple and talked fondly of the friends he made there. Most Friday evenings they would attend the temple again with Elanor and her friends to participate in sealings.
Guy had a great love for his family. When asked what they would remember most, his family members said hiking up Mount Ogden, butterscotch rolls fresh out of the oven, fishing at the hatchery, reciting old cowboy poems, teaching his girls how to paint and put up drywall, talking and weeding in the garden, listening to the Old Edison, homemade Christmas candles, playing the harmonica, board games, family history and picture albums, brushing their teeth to the Beatles, walking in the park, crunching ice on summer nights, missionary slide shows, dipping graham crackers in milk, singing cowboy tunes and Irish folk songs, snake plants (sansevieria houseplants), stealing his hat and him stealing it back, and sitting out under the stars on the front porch, just being together.
We will miss his dry wit, his wise cracking remarks, his calm and humorous approach to life.
Guy is survived by his wife Sharon Sandberg Hinchcliff of North Ogden,Utah, his 6 children: Oretta (Brian) Bennion of Tracy, California; Bernice (Keith) Oliver of Wyoming, Michigan; Lori HInchcliff of Ogden, Utah; Rachel (Adam) Budge of Ogden, Utah; Elanor Hinchcliff of Ogden, Utah; Leah (Tim) Miller of Harrisville, Utah; and 20 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Janet (Terry) Isom of Battle Ground, Washington.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Jordan Miller.
A private family viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary with family. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday May 2, 2020 for the immediate family at North Ogden Cemetery. A memorial is anticipated at a later date when we can gather with more friends and extended family.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
The family would like to thank the countless medical professionals and staff who have helped with his care over the past two years, especially the staff at Mount Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center where he spent his last days.
Thanks goes to all of the supportive friends, family and church members who have shown their love and support through this challenging time.
"If you are a dreamer, come in
If you are a dreamer, a wisher, a liar,
A hope-er, a pray-er, a magic bean buyer,
If you're a pretender, come sit by my fire
For we have some flax-golden tales to spin
Come in
Come in"
Shel Silverstein
To view the service please click the link and scroll to the post section of the page, the video will appear at 2:00 p.m. when the service starts. If you do not see the service appearing at 2:00 p.m. please refresh your web browser. www.facebook.com/myersmortuary
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020