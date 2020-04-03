|
Hal Addison Stonebraker returned to his heavenly home on April 1, 2020. He was born to Harold Addison and Bertha Louisa (Hunt) Stonebraker on July 2, 1937 in Park City, Utah.
He graduated from Davis High School in 1956.
Hal was sealed to his high school sweetheart Colleen Nielsen in the Logan Temple on July 20, 1956. They grew up together and grew old together.
Hal is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He faithfully served in many capacities in the church through out his life. He served a mission with his sweetheart at Martins Cove in 2011.
He loved playing golf, baseball, basketball, snowmobiling, archery, deer and pheasant hunting. He was an avid fly fisherman. He was passionate about raising, riding and showing his horses.
Hal loved camping and set a tradition of going to Rock Creek with his family through out the years. Hal’s family meant the world to him and going camping with them was his greatest joy.
To all the people who knew and loved him he was a solid guy in name, stature and character.
He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter: Jill (Randy) Benoit, Marie (Kim) Mecham, Joann (David) Willams, Cheryl (Warren) Butler, Colette (Marc) Petty and Chantel (Joel) Bowers. He was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren whom he loved and knew dearly. His sister Barbara (Don) Godfrey, his half brothers and sister: Terry (Pat) Frampton, Dale Frampton and Marge Smith.
Hal is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Burtis.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Clinton City Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5864 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
The family would like to thank the the staff of Willow Wood and Sunridge Care Center for their loving care of Hal.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 3, 2020