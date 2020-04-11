|
|
Haruko Takamatsu Buchmuller passed away peacefully in her home on April 7, 2020 at the age of 84 while residing in Layton, Utah.
Haruko was born in Machiya Itchome Arakawaku, Tokyo, Japan on January 14, 1936. She was the daughter of Gensaku Takamatsu and Hana Shimada. Growing up, she was one of thirteen siblings. Haruko was raised on a farm in Machiya Itchome Arakawaku Tokyo, Japan. She sometimes related how harshly World War II affected her family. Despite these difficult times, she would reminisce about her happy childhood and expressed pride for her Japanese heritage.
Haruko met her husband of eleven years, Edgar Adolf Buchmuller, while working among U.S. troops in Tokyo. She married him on July 24, 1956, at the German Embassy in Japan. A few years later she immigrated to the United States to live with her husband in Utah. They later moved to California after a few years.
Haruko was a devoted mother of her two sons, Alexander Herbert Buchmuller and Robert Edgar Buchmuller; and she was the little family's sole breadwinner for much of their childhood. With her boys' needs on her mind, she lived modestly and often worked multiple jobs. Haruko lived most of her life in Monrovia, California where she dedicated herself to raising her children. Four years before her passing, she moved to Layton, Utah to live with her eldest son, Rob.
Haruko's generous heart complemented her courageous spirit. She loved her garden and spent most of her days in the warm sun with her hands in the dirt, and the family dog at her heels. Haruko loved her grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments. She made it a point to teach her family how to prepare traditional Japanese dishes-a heritage that will last! She will be remembered for her unfailing work ethic, passionate strength, generosity, and devotion to her family.
Haruko is survived by her sons, Robert Edgar Buchmuller and Alexander Herbert Buchmuller, and her sister, Keiko Postel (Allen Postel).
Grandchildren: R. Nicholas Buchmuller (Amanda McDonald), B. Marie Davidson (Travis Davidson), Jessica Kunzler (William Kunzler), Amanda Schoenfeld (Dave Schoenfeld), Christopher Buchmuller, Peter Buchmuller, Katherine Boyd (Brian Boyd), and Logan Krause. Great grandchildren: Tavin Davidson, Noah Davidson, Shelby Kunzler, Isaiah Kunzler, Juliet Kunzler, Jonas Kunzler, Alexis Boyd, Alexander Buchmuller, Jacob Buchmuller and Benjamin Buchmuller.
Haruko was a beautiful, hardworking, generous woman. Her life inspires us to be loyal to our loved ones and to give selflessly.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will have a private, small Graveside Service on April 13, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020