With deepest sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce that Hayden Hansen; our beloved father, brother, son and friend to many, passed away in a tragic car accident 5/17/2020, In Kaysville Utah. Hayden was an amazing young man who lived life as we all wish we would. His laugh was as big as his heart. Anyone who was lucky enough to have met Hayden was truly blessed; every story about Hayden ends in laughter.
In Hayden's short time with us (age 27), he had many accomplishments; his biggest being Eli and Ivy. Hayden loved being a dad every single day, teaching his children how to love and laugh. Hayden's friendships were second to none; Hayden was part of an amazing brotherhood of friends surrounding him throughout his life. Hayden embraced his job as an electrician for Salmon Electric, always making work more fun. Presently, Hayden was the youngest foreman at Salmon Electric. Hayden was trusted in many large projects requiring many skills and a good head for the work. He was blessed to work with great friends and for a caring company.
Hayden will be missed every day by his children Eli and Ivy, his mother Julie (David), his father David (Sarah) his brothers Wyatt Hansen, Austin Ford, Jaysen Ford, and sister Shaylee Ford; many Grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many, many incredible friends.
We know that Hayden is now with his Grandpa Vardell, his grandma and grandpa Hansen, his cousin Courtney, and his favorite uncle Todd.
We love and miss you so much my son, hugs and kisses XOXO
Please take a moment to share a story or memory about Hayden at the attached link.
https://app.bringsolace.com/sm/Hansen/84x4zs8kacnfrqv
In lieu of flowers please donate at America First Credit Union Hayden Hansen memorial 9115734 or go fund me (link below) Hayden Hansen Accident.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-hayden-hansen-accident?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Please join us for a celebration of life at Gailey Park in Kaysville, Utah 5/30/2020 1pm.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 23, 2020