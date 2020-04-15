|
|
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Helen Ada Singleton Bouwhuis, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born on November 6, 1934, to Jack George and Grace Marriot Singleton, in Weber County, Utah.
On November 15, 1952, Helen married her sweetheart James Wonder Bouwhuis in Weber County. They celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage. James preceded her in death on November 25, 2013.
In her early years, Helen loved sports of all kinds. She was an accomplished softball player and won numerous awards.
For many years Helen worked their family farm, growing produce for local groceries, raising cattle, and show horses. She loved horseback riding, was an accomplished barrel racer, and showed her horses. Helen also loved hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. She won many awards and turkey shoots for the tournaments she was in. She taught her children, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren how to trap shoot. We have fond memories of spending these wonderful times with her.
Helen is survived by her loving son, James S (Susan) Bouwhuis, Roy; loving daughter, Lorrie L (Dale) Rice, Hooper: grandchildren, James D Bouwhuis, Bryce Bouwhuis, Joseph Rebeck, Dennie (Burton) Schmidt, Kriston (Kenny) Asbury, Erin (Justin) Bice, Cameron Asbury; nine great grandchildren; brother, Jack Singleton, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James, her parents, her sisters Edna, Clara, brother Denny Singleton.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sunridge Assisted Living in Roy, Symbii Hospice, and a special thank you to Susan Singleton Wilburn for the countless hours spent with mom.
The family will meet with friends Friday, April 3, 2020 from at 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020