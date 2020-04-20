|
|
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Henry W. Martinez, returned home on April 17, 2020 at his home, he died peacefully in his sleep. He leaves a legacy of being the best loving father ever to his family and he will always be remembered as such.
He was born on September 27, 1937 in Questa, New Mexico a son of Joe Augustine and Eufelia Romero Martinez. He married Eddie J. Trujillo and they were blessed with one son, Henry and a daughter, Sabrina.
He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later worked at the U.S. Postal Services, as a barber and as a law clerk for the Ogden Public Defenders.
Henry was an excellent dad. He had a wonderful sense of humor that would touch everyone's heart. He was very active and highly regarded in the community.
He is survived by his wife, Eddie J. Trujillo, a son, Henry & Claudia Martinez Jr., a daughter, Sabrina Martinez, four grandchildren, Gustin M. Martinez, Henry Anthony Martinez, Leonard Canora Jr. Danielle Canora, a great-granddaughter, Analise. Four brothers and two sisters, Fred & Ester Martinez, Leo Phyllis Martinez, John Martinez, Jane Martinez, Ernie Martinez, and Mary Martinez and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Canora.
Special thanks to the many family and friends for the support and friendship to Henry.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an in-memory mass of Henry's life will be held for family and friends at a later time.
Funeral services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Roy 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 20, 2020