|
|
Holly June Hansen, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away suddenly of a bilateral brain hemorrhage on May 6, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Holly was born September 10, 1966 to Lynn Wayne Hansen and Portia Hiatt Hansen. She graduated from Bountiful High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1991 from Weber State University and then her Master's in Education and Curriculum in 2004, also at WSU.
Holly taught gifted and talented students for more than 28 years in Davis School District at Washington, West Point, and Centerville Elementary Schools. She was known as a caring, innovative, and inspirational teacher, and just two days before her death was recognized as the Davis District Outstanding Online Teacher of the Week. Holly received numerous awards and grants for creative teaching projects, many that brought STEM experiences into her classroom. She taught computer coding after school and was the faculty Coach/Mentor for the champion Mindstorm Maze Runners at Centerville. Through her personal friendships with nationally recognized children's book and young adult authors around the country, Holly was able to bring many of these writers into her classroom and school. Holly believed in providing service- learning experiences, too, for her students and taught them to crochet hats for the homeless and to write letters and assemble support packages for military personnel stationed in war zones. Holly herself was a volunteer docent at Utah's Hogle Zoo and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved books and reading, art and illustration, dolls, British comedies, her students, and her family.
Holly is survived by her mother and six siblings: David (Cindy) Hansen, Lynne (Michael) Goodwin, Alan Hansen, Kae Hansen, Adele Hansen, and Russell Hansen. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Richard Hansen.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to one of Holly's favorite places, Treehouse Children's Museum in Ogden. A leaf will be placed on the Treehouse Giving Tree in memory of Holly
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 9, 2020