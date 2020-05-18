|
Howard Louis (Fitz) Fitzgerald, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, at his South Weber, Utah home.
Fitz was born October 21, 1937 in Farina, Illinois, son of Clyde and Vera Burkett Fitzgerald. He was an only child, and he joined the United States Air Force after graduating from high school.
Fitz married Miriam (Midge) Fuell, on July 12, 1958 in Bovingdon, England. They spent the next 20 years traveling extensively around the United States and several other countries while Fitz served in the United States Air Force. They were blessed with three children: Karen, Bradley and Derek. They were married 53 years before her death on September 4, 2011. In 2013, he married Jan Olsen and he enjoyed getting to know her children and grandchildren. The two spent time traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, Iowa, Illinois and Arizona.
After retiring to Layton, Utah in 1977, he managed Aladdin's Castle arcade in the Layton Hills Mall and was later promoted to regional manager. He also worked for Red Wing Shoes, retiring in 2002. Fitz had a candy machine vending route, and he would often take his grandchildren along. They have fond memories of their time with him. Fitz and Midge moved to South Weber, Utah in 2002. During retirement he spent time traveling, playing golf and hosting family barbeques.
Their grandchildren were extremely important to them. Pappy, as he was known by his grandchildren, was a stern voice when they needed it, and their biggest fan and supporter. He was proud of their accomplishments, and provided comfort and encouragement in any of their defeats. Their home was a second home for their grandchildren, and he left a legacy of love, kindness, dedication to family and hard work.
Fitz loved to eat at Denny's, and ate the same meal every time: the $4 Every Day Value Slam with one pancake, no butter, sugar-free syrup, bacon, eggs-over-medium and large quantities of coffee. Even though it was only $4, he always insisted on using a coupon.
Fitz leaves behind his wife Jan; his three children Karen Nelson, Bradley Fitzgerald, and Derek (Nan) Fitzgerald. Grandchildren Nicole (Tony) Leavitt, Devon (Matthew) Perry, Breana (Anna) Fitzgerald, Caden Fitzgerald, and step-grandchildren Taylor Duffin and Shelby (Kelton) Johnston, as well as great-grandchildren Braxton, Bridger and Brynlee Leavitt, and his Shih-Tzu, Tucker.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Special thanks to the caregivers from Summit Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Dr. Arango, at Utah Hematology Oncology, for their care during the last months of his life.
