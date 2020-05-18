|
Ina Anne Carroll passed away on May 14, 2020, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 86.
She was born April 23, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Hyrum C. Hansen and Irene Searle Hansen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. She also attended Brigham Young University where she met her husband.
On June 25, 1954, she married Kenneth C. Carroll in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in Idaho Falls most of their married life, moving to Syracuse, Utah in 2014 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She worked as an accountant/secretary until their first child was born, then became a homemaker until the last child was in 4th grade. She then worked as an elementary school librarian for 14 years.
She held several callings in the Church and served with her husband on two full time missions.
She enjoyed reading, four wheeling, playing pinochle, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially at their place at Island Park.
Survivors include her children, Cam Holbrook (Arlo), Ken (Debbie), David (Cheri), and Christine Passmore (Jon); 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Harvey and Don Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Layton, Utah on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 am for family members only. A viewing will be held at 10 am, also for family members only. The funeral service will be streamed live for relatives and friends who are unable to attend in person. Interment will be in the Kaysville Cemetery following the services.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, and social distancing requirements, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend at the mortuary.
A live-stream to view the service will be available at www.facebook.com/myersmortuary. ***To view the service please click the link and scroll to the post section of the page, the video will appear Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. when the service starts. If you do not see the service appearing 11 a.m. please refresh your web browser. www.facebook.com/myersmortuary
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020