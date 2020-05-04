|
Ingeborg Strassner Anderson, loving wife and mother, age 85, of Bountiful Utah returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday March 5, 2020. She was born in Coburg Germany on April 7, 1934 to Hilda Hein and Emil Strassner. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany from 1956-1957. She married John Frank Anderson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 19, 1964.
Inge always had the brightest smile and twinkle in her eye. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1959 and worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for most of her career. She started work in the bindery at Deseret Press. She then took classes at Stevens-Henager College and IBM and became a mainframe systems computer operator for the church for almost 40 years. She loved music and participated in the South Davis Community Choir for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling and visited many countries from Europe to Australia. She also liked reading and often read a book a week in her retirement years. She was always loving, kind, and thoughtful. He grandchildren will miss the many cards and thoughts she sent them. She loved the Church and held many callings and touched many lives through her service.
Ingeborg is survived by her children: John (Marlies), of Saratoga Springs, UT; and James (Beverley), of Bountiful, UT. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Adam (Megan), Jessica (Trent), Kristina, Megan, Amanda, and Emma, and one great-grandchild, Asher. Inge was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, and her brothers Gerhardt, Herman, Siegfried, and Rudolf.
We are so grateful for the many precious memories that we have of her. She will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Hospital and Atlas Hospice for their loving service.
A viewing will be held Friday evening March 13th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bountiful 20th Ward, 102 East 1400 South, with a viewing from 9:45 - 10:45, prior to services. The burial will follow at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020