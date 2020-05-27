Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Irmgard Petereit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmgard (Mueller) Petereit


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irmgard (Mueller) Petereit Obituary
Irmgard daughter of Alfred E. Mueller and Hedwig Walde Mueller, age 94, passed away on May 25, 2020 from cause incident to age.

Loved and respected by nieces and nephews; was a trained nurse; traveled with spouse G. Arlen Petereit, in the military. Active in the Democratic Party. Composed music, played the organ and wrote books. Great sense of humor and was the life of the party.

Will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survived by sister, Gerda Geisler. She requested that no funeral be held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irmgard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Download Now