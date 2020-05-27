|
Irmgard daughter of Alfred E. Mueller and Hedwig Walde Mueller, age 94, passed away on May 25, 2020 from cause incident to age.
Loved and respected by nieces and nephews; was a trained nurse; traveled with spouse G. Arlen Petereit, in the military. Active in the Democratic Party. Composed music, played the organ and wrote books. Great sense of humor and was the life of the party.
Will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survived by sister, Gerda Geisler. She requested that no funeral be held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 27, 2020