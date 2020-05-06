|
Our favorite former U.S. Army Ranger, University administrator and educator, mentor to all, beloved husband, father and ""Pop"" passed on Sunday evening, May 3 in the loving care of his family and in the home he loved so well in Mountain Green, Utah following a two year valiant struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Jim was born at home in Ogden, Utah to Leo Calvin and Deseret Ione Salt Hurst, and spent his first 18 years growing up with three older siblings and many cousins at 450 Darling Street. He attended Lewis Elementary and Junior High and graduated with the Ogden High Class of 1953 serving as student body president. The country was at war in Korea when Jim graduated and following family tradition of military service he volunteered for the draft. Prior to boarding the train for Ft. Ord his father embraced him and whispered in his ear, "Son, give 'em the best you've got!" Sincere efforts to follow his father's advice resulted in advanced training in a Leaders Course following basic training and the assignment to Ft. Benning, Georgia for Special Forces training as a U.S. Army Ranger, the most demanding and rigorous experience of his life. A 13-month deployment to Korea where he served as a Platoon Leader tasked with establishing security at the DMZ completed his two-year obligation. He was discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Jim and Joan (Rees) were true ""high school sweethearts"" which began one summer at Camp Lomondi where his parents were camp directors. This relationship grew and survived through high school into his 2-year army tour. On Christmas Eve 1955 Jim asked Joan to marry him, gave her an engagement ring - and left 10 days later for his LDS mission to California. He was to affirm repeatedly in the coming years that asking Joan to marry him was the single best decision of his life. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 16, 1958.
Jim's journey in higher education began at Weber College, where he was elected president of the Associated Students, graduating in 1959 and transferring to the University of Utah where he graduated in 1961 with a B.S. in Psychology. Jim was awarded a graduate assistantship at BYU to study counseling psychology and following his first year of graduate work was awarded a three-year National Defense Education Act Fellowship leading to his Ph.D. He selected Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for the required psychology internship to complete the doctorate. The cross-country trip to Duke involved loading four children, Kathy 6, Jeff 4, Brad 2, and belongings into a VW bus and driving 5 days to their destination. Jennifer, the youngest, was just 2 weeks old.
Following one year at Oregon State University, Jim was offered a position at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins as Assistant Director of the University Counseling Center and Assistant Professor of Psychology. The years in Colorado, 1967-1976, were wonderful family times. In 1976 Jim was recruited by the University of Texas-Austin as Dean of Students, Assistant Vice President and Professor of Psychology. After five years in Texas the family moved back to the Rocky Mountains where Jim became the Vice President for Student Affairs and Professor of Psychology at the University of Wyoming where they were to remain until Jim's retirement in 2000. On his final day of employment at the University of Wyoming the Governor of the state issued a proclamation announcing that Friday as "James C. Hurst Day."
From the very first, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played a major role in the identity of the Hurst family. Belief systems were formed and values were shaped through life at home and interactions with the Church. Jim was called to serve as a bishop's counselor, as a bishop twice, on several high councils, as a counselor in a stake presidency and as a stake president in addition to many teaching and leadership positions. Together, Jim and Joan served two senior missions, one in South America and one in Europe, both as Area Mental Health Advisors. These mission assignments had them applying Jim's training as a psychologist to help struggling missionaries overcome personal problems and succeed as missionaries. In their callings they traveled extensively in South America and in Europe.
Throughout his life Jim found himself placed in positions of opportunity and leadership. In addition to his school and college student leadership roles and his leadership callings in his Church, he was elected as National President of the Counseling Psychology Association, Chair of Clinical and Counseling institutional accreditation for the American Psychological Association, and National President of the Sons of Utah Pioneers. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Weber State University. He enjoyed classroom teaching. Even as a vice president he insisted on teaching a freshmen class every fall and a graduate seminar every spring semester. Jim loved the campus environment and being a part of it.
Family adventures exploring remote canyons in Lake Powell country by day and nights of searching crystal clear heavens for star constellations from the top of the houseboat followed by a ghost story or two just to ensure a peaceful night of rest by children and grandchildren comprise the most precious memories cherished by Jim in his lifetime. Matched only by equivalent adventures camping in the Rawah Wilderness section of the Colorado Rockies with its summer hiking, fishing, dirt bike excursions, and of course the hotdogs, marshmallows and s'mores around a crackling fire in the cool of the night. Nor was winter neglected with children showing off their aerial jumps and tricks of back scratcher, spread eagle and other more insane antics on the infamous ""Drunken Frenchman"" black diamond run designed to worry wary parents just trying to master the grace of parallel skiing on intermediate slopes. And for the younger grandchildren sleigh riding at Happy Jack followed by the raucous singing with Pop on the way back to the house. Telling stories, singing with his ukulele, and just laughing together were delicious. These are the sweetest and most precious loving memories in Jim's lifetime. Family was the ""highest good" for Jim and Joan in providing adventurous and loving memories that will be precious in the eternities. The sacred title of "Pop" will always have a special meaning for us all. Being able to have those relationships in the eternities is a major part of the testimony of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior that drove Jim's behavior each and every day of his life. He will be greatly missed!
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, eldest brother, Farr and great grandson Kai Gardiner. He is survived by his brother Dean (Carol deceased) and sister Bonnie Lee Cox (Wes), his wife, Joan, Mountain Green and children Kathleen Wade (Darrick) Lubbock, TX , Jeff Hurst (Cathie) Ogden, Utah, Brad Hurst (Catherine) Lubbock, TX, Jennifer Despain (Scott) Cary, NC, thirteen perfect grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren.
Our special thanks to his caring nurse, Ashley Paul, and the staff at Canyon Hospice. Due to COVID-19, private memorial services will be held. A live-stream will be available at www.facebook.com/myersmortuary. Burial will take place at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to one of the following scholarships:
Weber State University CATapult Scholarship: advancement.weber.edu/JimHurst
James C. Hurst Scholarship at the University of Wyoming; https://tinyurl.com/sxxmdd2
c/o: The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070
***To view the service please click the link and scroll to the post section of the page, the video will appear Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when the service starts. If you do not see the service appearing at 2:00 p.m. please refresh your web browser. www.facebook.com/myersmortuary
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020