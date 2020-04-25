|
Lt. Col. James Douglas Ferguson, USA Ret.
Doug passed away at home on the morning of April 23, 2020, due to the complications of COPD, at the age of 77.
He was born in Salt Lake City in 1943, to Jack and Virginia Ferguson.
Doug joined the Army one step ahead of the draft board, and served honorably for over 20 years, including three tours of combat in Vietnam. He was a true hero, having among his many medals, two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation medals, two Purple Hearts, and a Soldier's Medal for heroism.
Doug accomplished many things in his life. He served as Post Commander for the VFW Post 1481 in Ogden for four years, helping many other veterans in the process.
He claimed his greatest accomplishment was marrying the love of his life; Karin Foster on September 13, 2008.
He is survived by many loving family members; his wife, Karin, daughters; Kirsten Cobretti and Laurel Behrle, Sister; Virginia (Chig) Rolph, four bonus kids; Art (Anne) St.Cyr, Sam Foster, Brittany Foster, and John (Paige) Foster, as well as many wonderful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Services and Military Honors will be held at a later date under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
""Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight."" ~ Rossiter Worthington Raymond
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020