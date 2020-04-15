|
James Edward ""Jim"", Jimmy"", Allison passed away on March 30, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness. Jim was born in Ogden on July 29, 1932 and loved to tell stories of his youth growing up in Ogden. He attended Central Junior High and graduated from Ogden High in 1950.
He served in the Air Force in Okinawa during the Korean War. He married Beverly Davidson when he returned, and she was at his side when he died. Jim had a life-long interest in radios and antennas, and was an avid amateur radio operator. He passed his love of photography on to his children and grandchildren, along with his love of music, travel, computers, motorcycles, and shooting. Jim was dedicated to his family and was always there to provide for, encourage, support, and mentor. He loved playing and watching basketball and, even more, loved to watch his kids play sports.
Jim visited all the covered bridges in Oregon, canoed up the Lewis River to Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone, visited Russia, Argentina, and the Caribbean, but loved most to work at home and spend time with his family and his dogs. Jim was a civil servant, worked and retired from the FAA as a Systems Engineer. He had a gift for mathematics and a natural intelligence. He had a rare sense of humor, loved to tell stories, and was interested in people and cultures. He loved Utah and especially Ogden.
Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Christin Hargis and Cathy (Jeff) Spencer; his son, Mike (Michelle); his grandchildren, Brianna, Rachel, Colton, and Alli; his great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lou Jean. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Golda and Roger Allison; and his brother, Roger Blaine Allison, Jr.
His energy, presence, humor, sarcasm, guidance, and love will be sorely missed by his family. W7UR/WA7DTG has signed off.
A special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice.
Due to the COVID 19 and State guidelines there will be no public services. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020