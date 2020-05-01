|
James Lynn Wold, 88, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020. He was married to Carolyn Barr Wold at St. Joseph's Church, November 6, 1954. They had a great 65 years together.
Jim was born at home in Riverdale, Utah. He was the son of Carl Ole Wold and Rachel LaVina Mortensen, and a member of the LDS Church.
He attended Pingree Elementary, Birch Creek Elementary, Riverdale Junior High, Weber High, Utah State University and he graduated from Weber State University with a degree in Police Science. He served as a police officer in South Ogden City for four years and as their Chief of Police for twenty-six years. He respected and admired those he worked with, and he loved the city of South Ogden. Jim was a member of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association; he was also a member of the Ogden Golf and Country Club and a member of the Exchange Luncheon Club. He also served as President of the Wildcat Club for a time. Jim was an army veteran and drove a tank in the Korean War.
Jim will be remembered for his love of family, his big heart, strong will, and love of helping others. Jim enjoyed playing golf with his sons, grandsons, nephew and good friends, also enjoyed supporting Weber State Athletics, TCM movies (every night) and crossword puzzles.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his daughter (daddy's girl), Carolyn Marie Ross; his sons, James Lynn Jr. and his wife, Shelby Denman; and Paul Barr and his wife, Patricia Bossano; his sister, Agnes Louise Stewart; his grandchildren, Brandy and Kelly Hopkins; James III and Becky Wold; Joseph and Nikki Wold; Camille Wold; Krisha and Christopher Neff; Adam and Jielian Ross; Dylan and Jasper Wold; Hannah and Trevor Mann; Cash Meyerhoffer, Remy Gerard, Kelsey Gerard, a special nephew Craig and wife Bobbi Wold; a special couple Todd and M'lissa Holt; ten great-grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Ole Wold and Rachel LaVina; his grandparents, Oscar and Johanna Wold; Murray and Rachel Mortensen II; his brother, Carl Junior Wold and his sister, LaVina Marie Story; and his grandson, Jonathan Allen Wold.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Dear friends may visit with family on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and to comply with social distancing requirements, we ask for groups no larger than twenty people and masks must be worn by all that attend.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Weber State Gridiron Club and/or their Round Ball Club at Weber State Athletics 3870 Stadium Way Dept. 2701. Ogden, UT 84408.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020