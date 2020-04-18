|
|
Our beloved sister and aunt, Jan Koch, 62, returned to Heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born June 5, 1957 in Ogden, Utah one of two children born to Wilma and Karl Koch.
Jan graduated from Ogden High School and Utah State University with a Bachelors Degree.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jan loved traveling, shopping and knitting. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing. She was an amazing care-giver to her mother for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Max C. Koch and his wife, Janice; a nephew, Bryan Koch and his wife, Trish; a niece, Heather Burgess and her husband, Justin; a great niece, Amber and a great-nephew, Matthew Burgess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020