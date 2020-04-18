Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Koch


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan Koch Obituary
Our beloved sister and aunt, Jan Koch, 62, returned to Heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born June 5, 1957 in Ogden, Utah one of two children born to Wilma and Karl Koch.

Jan graduated from Ogden High School and Utah State University with a Bachelors Degree.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jan loved traveling, shopping and knitting. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing. She was an amazing care-giver to her mother for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Max C. Koch and his wife, Janice; a nephew, Bryan Koch and his wife, Trish; a niece, Heather Burgess and her husband, Justin; a great niece, Amber and a great-nephew, Matthew Burgess. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Download Now