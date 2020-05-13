|
|
Jana Kay Kempter Hall
Jana was born June 26, 1943 in McAllen, Texas to William Dean and Janice Elaine (Sprau) Kempter. She passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.
She graduated from Davis High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Weber State College.
Jana was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked at the Salt Lake Temple with the prayer roll.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She enjoyed reading books and going to plays and movies. She was very service oriented whether it be chauffeuring others around town or making soup for friends and family.
Jana is survived by children: Jelayne (Tobin) Garrett, Jenna Shuck, Wells Kempter, Weston Jared (Karma) Hall, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and brothers: Harley Kempter, Gene Kempter, Bobby Kempter, and Devon (Tamara) Kempter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Janell Riddick, and great-granddaughter Hazel.
A viewing be will held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah.
Out of respect for immunocompromised family members, masks and six-feet social distancing will be required.
Funeral services will be broadcast online at www.myers-mortuary.com at 10:00 AM on May 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery, Almo, ID.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 13, 2020