Our beloved JaneRae Farr Smith peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven on May 25, 2020. JaneRae was born on August 16, 1931 in Susanville, California to Elvin and Vontella Farr. She married her love Jack Veron Smith on June 27, 1957. JaneRae was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



JaneRae was an immensely talented artist with a deep love for creating. JaneRae was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved to design. She even sewed her own prom and wedding dresses. Over the years, she designed and made wedding dresses, costumes, and dance dresses. JaneRae had a passion for quilting. She was always working on multiple projects. She had a desire to learn new methods and perfect her craft. Her second love was painting nature in oil paints, from flowers to animals, seascapes to majestic mountains. She loved to capture the beauty she saw everywhere. She loved the outdoors and all of God's creations. She always found time to stop to take pictures of flowers, wildlife, or the mountains so she could paint them. JaneRae, also, enjoyed crafting porcelain dolls and won awards for her beautiful china paintings.



She had a fierce entrepreneurial spirit. She opened two dress shops, Mode'o Day, one in Bountiful and the other in Valley Fair Mall. After that she opened a beauty shop called JaneRae's Hair Design. Throughout the years she was always on the lookout for new opportunities.



Aside from her physical gifts, JaneRae had a strong testimony of her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She never went a day without praying and giving gratitude for all of her blessings. JaneRae was incredibly loving. She loved using her talents to serve others. She was selfless with her time. JaneRae loved her family. Nothing made her happier than when she was with her loved ones. JaneRae had a gentle, yet fierce spirit. She loved people and seemed to make new lifelong friends wherever she went.



JaneRae faced a lot of physical pain in her lifetime, but she always had a positive attitude, a smile, and the ability to find humor in all situations. She had a great sense of humor. Her best jokes were usually on accident. We are grateful to know that she is out of physical pain.



She is survived by her siblings Betty (Chester) Tillman, Lyle (Shirleen) Farr, Elizabeth (Lynn, dec.) Bryson, and Carma (Royal, dec) Armstrong. Her children, Steven (Cindy) Smith, Jacinda Nebeker, Kevin (Janalee) Smith, Janae (Darren) Lunt, and stepson Jack K Smith. JaneRae has 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Vontella Farr, her brother Wayne Farr, and her beloved husband Jack Smith.



JaneRae will be missed greatly by all whose lives she touched, and her family will never be able to eat her favorite treat, caramels, without thinking of her.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dignity Home Health that helped care for JaneRae and the loving relationships they built with her along the way.

A viewing will be held on May 29, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 at the at the Centerville 6th Ward church building, 900 South 400 East Centerville, Utah 84014. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr, Bountiful, UT 84010.

