Our beloved son, husband, father, brother Jason Andrew Artez passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020. He was Born July 5, 1974 in Salt Lake City Utah.
Jason enjoyed his country music, karaoke singing, swing dancing and a love for fishing every chance he got.
He will always be loved and missed by survivors: wife, Natasha Artez; children: Alexius, Elyssa, Austin, Izabella, and EllyMarie. He is also survived by his previous wife, Lauren Tyerman; step- children: Avarey, Ashanti, Ivee, Destiny, Alyssa and Saphira; grandchildren, Leon and Axel.
Jason was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sonja Latham, and mother-in-law, Cynthia Harris.
Jason's father is Fred Artez. He has two brothers, Fred and Tarus, and two sisters, Evon and Niya who loved him very much; nieces: Justice, Samantha, Shantey, Madalynn, and Megan; nephews, Bryan and Shay.
A later date will be chosen for a celebration of Jason's life due to the current pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time.
"I'll see you on the other side." Jason will be forever in our hearts!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020