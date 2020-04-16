|
Our beloved husband and father, Jason Edgar LeRoy Jensen, returned to the loving arms of his Father in Heaven April 14, 2020.
Born in Boise, Idaho, he moved several times between states as a child. Eventually his family settled in Farmington, Utah where he made a group of lifelong friends and where he graduated from Davis High School in 1990. While in high School he enjoyed running track and discovered his love of volleyball.
Jason liked to tell stories about the mission he served in New England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He met and baptized several families while serving, and it was on his mission that he truly developed his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
A few years after returning from his mission, Jason met Heather Williams through mutual friends. They were married not long after, and two years later were blessed with their son Sinjin. Having a first-born son thrilled Jason and he devoted much time and attention to raising Sinjin. Jason and Heather did not remain married long, but retained a good working relationship while raising Sinjin.
With his young son in tow, Jason spent endless hours playing in both indoor and outdoor volleyball leagues. He even played for the Weber State Men's Volleyball Club. Jason is remembered by his numerous volleyball friends as both a fierce and skilled competitor. He especially loved playing men's two on two during the summer throughout the state of Utah.
During the fall of 2003, Jason met Amanda Bennett. They were quickly inseparable and married the following spring. A year later their daughter Cecelia was born. Although Jason was initially hesitant about having a daughter, the moment she was born he was smitten. He was the first to hold her and rarely put her down when she was an infant. Every afternoon they would nap together on the couch, little Cecelia curled up on his chest.
Six years later Jason and Amanda were surprised to find out they were expecting their youngest child Mina. Mina, like her brother and sister, was unbelievably precious to Jason. She was his little fireworks buddy, and they looked forward every year to purchasing fireworks during the summer to celebrate her birthday.
Jason was a quiet man with a sensitive spirit. He loved long days on the golf course, water activities, the beach, sports, and traveling with his wife and children. Some of their favorite adventures were summers in the Tetons, Disneyland, and Hawaii.
Sinjin has fond memories of watching WWE with his father. Celia also enjoyed cheering her favorite WWE wrestlers with her dad, as well as their tuck-in talks before bed. Mina will always treasure her early morning 'Daddy snuggles' and sneaking to watch television together. His wife Amanda will miss his company while she tends her flower gardens and works on house projects.
Due to recent restrictions, a small private viewing for immediate family only will be held at Russon Mortuary in Farmington on Friday, April 17. Neighborhood friends are invited to show their support for the family outside their homes as the funeral procession winds through the neighborhood before departing to the cemetery. This will take place at noon on that day. Other friends and family are invited to participate in a drive through greeting at Hooper Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 16, 2020