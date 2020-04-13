|
|
Jeanann Bell Thomas, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020 after a courageous 4-year battle with metastic breast cancer.
She was born in Ogden, Utah to Gene and Rose Ann Bell (deceased) and is the youngest of three brothers, Dan (Jolene), Doug (Rose), and Dennis (Sherry). She grew up in Riverdale and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1981.
She married her sweetheart, Russell in the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1982. Together they have five children, Emily, Scott (Kimberly), Matthew (deceased), Christopher (Bailey), and Katie Rose; and five grandchildren.
She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel and the knowledge of it brought her comfort, peace, and strength all through her life.
She was a positive and happy person who loved to laugh and to make other people laugh with her quick-wit. She was an amazing example to those around her and strived to be like Christ every day. She was always more concerned with others and hated to be in the spotlight. She was a true friend. She loved going to temples all over the Country, going to Disneyland and getting good use of her annual pass, watching Columbo and any other crime show she could find, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an amazing mom and wife and devoted her life to taking care of her family.
Cancer was something that she learned and grew from and it brought her out of her shell. She was no longer shy and learned to reach out and make everyone around her smile and find the positive in any situation. She made friends everywhere she went and thanks to Facebook – all over the world!
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A party will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Carl Grey, Lynn Larsen, the nurses and all of the staff at Utah Hematology Oncology. She loved you all!
In lieu of flowers, please take the money and put it towards a fun vacation – she loved having something fun to look forward to and she would want you to have the same!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 13, 2020