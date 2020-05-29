Jeannette Hathaway Sessions passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at her home in Centerville, UT (91 years old). She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on October 28, 1928 to Carl Benton Hathaway and Violet Muir.



Jeannette was born only a few minutes after her much older identical twin sister Joanne. They were welcomed into the world by 8 older siblings. Jeannette moved to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family where she attended and graduated from East High School. She met Phil Sessions in Centerville and they were married November 5, 1948. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage in November 2019.



Jeannette worked at many secretarial jobs during her lifetime. She served as Centerville City Recorder for many years where she worked with several mayors and city councils. She loved bowling and was active with the Women's International Bowling Congress for 50 years. She and her friends traveled to 30 national bowling tournaments having great times and making lasting memories. Jeannette and Phil enjoyed travelling and especially enjoyed cruising. They visited over 100 foreign countries and loved making friends and seeing sights along the way.



Jeannette is survived by daughter Ann (Richard) Casper of Centerville, grandson Jon-Phillip (Sarah) Casper of Farmington, granddaughter Angie (Julio) Zuniga of West Valley, two great grandchildren Evan and Violet Casper. She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, parents Carl & Violet, and siblings Erma, Opal, Jean, Frances, Ruth, Doris, Carl, Bud, Joanne, and Monte.



We wish to express gratitude and appreciation to the loving care provided for our mom and grandmother by the team at Independence Home Health & Hospice, especially Marcie & Robin. We can't express enough love and gratitude to friend and caregiver Helena.



A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, June 1st at the Centerville City Cemetery at 1pm.

