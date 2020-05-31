Jed Henderson Owen, 90, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home.



Jed was born April 2, 1930 in the family home in Harrisville, Utah to Charles Heber Owen and Mary Richardson Henderson. He was the sixth of nine children.



Jed attended and graduated from local schools, including Wahlquist Junior High and Weber High School. He was glad three of his children also attended those same schools. As a young man he attended Los Angeles City College in California, Weber College and the Salt Lake Vocational School in Utah.



He was always a hard worker. As a boy Jed grew up on a family farm and worked in the local brickyard. He also delivered newspapers to the POW camp near his home. He made friends at the camp with an Italian prisoner who was a puppeteer that made him a tin soldier marionette from empty cans, bits of wood, wire and fabric.



As a young man he served a mission to the British Isles, England. He loved the Lord, temples, serving others, and he had a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



He served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He loved the United States of America and its Constitution.



He married Arlynn George on May 29, 1959 in the Logan Utah Temple. They had three children together and they were later divorced. He married Mari Vawn Bailey on June 25, 1981 in the Washington D.C. Temple. Together they had one son and they were later divorced.



Jed was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints his entire life. He loved serving in the Church and he always gave every calling his best effort and enthusiasm.



He was an avid Ham Radio Operator his entire life, and he was proud to hold the highest class of amateur radio license. His call sign was W7GDH. Jed also enjoyed studying the scriptures, gardening, fishing, gold prospecting, photography, reading, writing letters, spending time outdoors, taking long drives in the desert and being with his family.



Jed's interest in amateur radio provided him with electronic technician professional skills, which he used while serving in the US Army and while working for Hill Air Force Base Utah, Thiokol Chemical Corporation and Wescor Incorporated. After his Army discharge he worked with the Denver Rio Grande and Western Railroad at the Roper Yards. During his retirement Jed lived in Cedar City and Enoch Utah.



He is survived by two siblings; Bryce Owen (Ruth), Bernita Dawson (Mark), one sister-in-law Joyce Owen (Oren), four children; Jerilyn Harshbarger (Mark), Paul Owen (Adam), Jill Jensen (Kevin) and Wesley Owen (Anne) along with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Kenneth Owen (Alice), Raymond Owen (Miriam), Kathryn Barney (Vern), Delbert Owen (Ruth), Oren Owen and Janet Gillespie (Russell).



Services for Jed include:



Viewing: Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84721

Graveside Services: Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N Main St., Cedar City, Utah 84721



Due to health issues in the family, please refrain from wearing or using perfumes, colognes or scents at the services.



The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs for their kindness, care and friendship. The family would also like to thank the Enoch 6th Ward for their continued support and concern for Jed.

