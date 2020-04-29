|
On a beautiful Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, heaven graciously opened its door and a faithful, diligent son returned home to his Father in Heaven and family members after a long struggle with many health issues. He was at his home he loved so much. Jeffery Lamar Schofield was born on August 31, 1952 to Jex Lamar Schofield and Carolyn Beckstead Schofield. They later welcomed his two sisters, Shelly and Cynthia. He lived most of his life in Clearfield, Utah. He loved the many summers his family spent in Ogden Canyon and loved tubing the river. He was adventurous. Jeff attended local schools, graduating from Clearfield High School in 1970. He also attended Weber State College. He valiantly served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ohio/West Virginia Mission. He worked for Fram Automotive and for the State of Utah,Office of Recovery Services.
He married his sweetheart, Carolee Rytting Schofield in the Salt Lake Temple on November 12, 1976. This union brought two sons, Joel Burton Schofield and Ryan Rytting Schofield, who both preceded him to heaven. He also loved his many pets.
Jeff was one of a kind. He had a great sense of humor and was so fun to be around. He was mischievous, a tease, kind-hearted, a hard worker with too many attributes to list. He was everyone's favorite uncle and friend. He always came up with fun and crazy things to do with his nephews and nieces and sometimes got them into trouble. He was a delight. He and Carolee lovingly cared for their disabled son Ryan for 23 years and learned how to provide his medical care so they could tend for him at home. The love and care they showed him was beyond compare. Since vacations were not possible for a large part of their married life, they made their home a ""vacation spot"" where people would come visit and enjoy the beauty in their yard. He enjoyed the beauties of nature and loved hosting parties. They weren't just parties, they were ""spectacular events"" beyond measure! As many family and friends will attest to. He spent hours decorating and drawing wonderful pictures and murals for special events. Even when his health was getting worse, he still wanted to host celebrations and worked endlessly to make them a success and fun time for all.
Jeff had a dazzling smile and commanding presence that filled the room. He was gifted and talented in so many areas including: art, set design, acting, decorating, singing, dancing, public speaking, storytelling, writing, poetry, cooking, landscaping, and creating beautiful things. He loved decorating for holidays, especially Christmas, making home a winter wonderland; and Easter with fabulous egg hunting parties. He sacrificed his time so Carolee could participate in many singing opportunities including the Utah Symphony Chorus. He loved going to the Symphony and Opera performances. He loved music and the arts. He was also an extra in a Church movie.
He loved his Father in Heaven and his Savior, Jesus Christ, and had a strong, enduring testimony of the Gospel. He had the gift of being very close to the veil and was a righteous and devoted son of God. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding many leadership positions in the Church, including Bishop of the Clearfield 1st Ward and 2nd Counselor in the Clearfield Utah Stake Presidency. His testimony never wavered. He was compassionate and touched many lives. He served diligently and always went above and beyond what he was assigned to do. He thoroughly enjoyed the many activities and performances he participated in and loved going on Treks. Through these callings he gained many lifelong friends and he served so many people that love him dearly. He loved others and made them feel at ease. He was a true disciple of Christ.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolee; his sisters Shelly Burton (Donald, deceased), and Cynthia Clough (Paul); nieces Rachel (Michael), and Amanda (Nate), nephew Christopher, and many other family members who adored him. He was preceded in death by his sons, Joel Burton Schofield and Ryan Rytting Schofield; his parents Lamar and Carolyn; his other parents George and Maxine Rytting, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many other family members waiting so there was a joyful reunion on the other side.
We express our thanks for dear family and friends who have helped us so much. And also thank the many doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who have helped him, including all those involved with Hospice care. And special thanks to Shelly, Christopher, Michael Kay, and our sister-in-law Barbara Pratt for their extra care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or do a kind deed for those in need. And when you can, please give the biggest hugs to those you know and love (he gave the best hugs). That would bring Jeff great joy!
A private family service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Jeff's favorite scripture: Doctrine and Covenants 84:88: ""And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up.""
""Good night, sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."" We are grateful Jeff is free from pain but we will miss him greatly and look forward to the day we meet again.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020