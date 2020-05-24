|
|
Jerry Green passed away at the age of 87, on May 13, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born on September 8, 1932 to John Green and Marie Hicks. Jerry attended school in Arkansas and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College in Ogden, Utah. He married Dorothy Mae Clemmons in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1974, she later passed away on September 2, 2019.
Jerry served in the Army during the Korean war from 1953 to 1955. He worked for Hill Air Force Base and retired after 37 years. He was a member of Embry Chapel AME Church.
Jerry did everything with Dorothy, she literally was his favorite hobby. They did everything together; traveling, harassing people, walking, watching their favorite sports teams: Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, and Denver Broncos. Watching their favorite cartoons on TV, Bugs Bunny, Looney Tunes, and Tom and Jerry was one of their favorite past-times.
Jerry is survived by one grandson, Kyser Henderson; two granddaughters, Jackie Mason, Helen Henderson; Annie H. Mason; Felix M. Vaughn III; David (Monica) Vaughn; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife and parents.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Prior to graveside services, a viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 24, 2020