|
|
Jerry H Johnson, beloved father, grandfather; brother and uncle; passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Jerry was born April 23, 1942 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Charles and Elma Johnson. He grew up in Afton, Wyoming until high school, moving to Bountiful, Utah. He graduated from Bountiful High School and Weber State College.
He married Pamela Buttle December 14, 1960 and had three daughters Deborah, Christine, and Suzanne, which he adored. They later divorced.
Jerry Married Colleen Kinghorn July 2, 1967 and was blessed with her daughter Suzanne which he raised as his own. He worked for Sears and owned a Sears Catalog and Appliance store in Ketchum Idaho, he then worked for many years as an Independent Sales representative retiring in 2004.
He loved fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. Some of his favorite times were spent with Colleen at their Condo in Mesquite. Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially sharing a good meal.
Jerry is survived by his daughters Sue (Curtis) LeCates; Suzanne Morgan; son-in-law Ed Jones; 12 grandchildren; Cody, Chase, Ben, Dan, Amanda, ChaeLynn, Brooks, Taylor, Jenna, Meghan, Brandon, Jake; six great-grandchildren; sister Larue (Kay) Crook; his very best puppy friend FeBe and many nephews and nieces that loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Colleen, daughters Debbie Jones and Christine Clontz, brothers Jack Johnson, and Frank Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020