Jessie "Ann" Gage Best, age 79, of Ogden, UT passed away surrounded by her family on May 23, 2020.



Ann was born March 23, 1941 to the late Clifton Gage and Louise Sasser Gage at home in Upshur County, TX. She was predeceased by a sister, Eloise Hartsell.



Ann graduated from Union Grove High School (TX). She married the love of her life, David E. Best, Sr on April 9, 1960. They celebrated 60 years this year. They are the parents of David Best, Jr., Deanna Best Carnley (Darrell) and Kristi Best Johnston (Tracy). Ann loved her Savior Jesus and her family. She loved to laugh and as she faced life's challenges, one of her favorite saying was ""If you don't laugh, you'll cry."" She loved people, never met a stranger, and people were drawn to her as well. Ann and David were very active in their church through the years until declining health. One of Ann's greatest gifts was hospitality, her house was always open.



In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by nine grandchildren: Joshua Best (Maddie), Lacey Best Norwood (Michael), Kalli Best Carter (Colton), Micha Carnley, Kenna Carnley Smith (Ben), Cori Carnley, Mari Carnley Zwahlen (Caleb), Hannah Johnston Buyse (Trenton), and Gage Johnston; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Gage (Mary) and Jeff Gage (Vickie); a sister-in-law, Carol Best Spencer and nieces, Cathy Albright and Rene' Albright; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service will take place June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mountain View Baptist Church, Layton, UT.



Flowers or donations to Fish and Loaves Food Ministry can be sent to Mountain View Baptist Church, 2585 E Hwy 193, Layton, UT 84040.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store