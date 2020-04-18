|
|
Joan Nadine Frank Greenwood died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She passed peacefully into her next estate surrounded by family.
Joan was born July 28, 1924 in Larned, Kansas. She graduated from Hellgate High School in Missoula, Montana in 1942 and attended college at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
In 1938, Joan moved with her father and mother, Claud Frank and Elma Keil, and her brother, Harold Frank, to Missoula, Montana. People always noted her height, red hair and stately bearing.
Joan married Albert Sheridan Chenevert in 1948. With him, she had two sons, Craig Douglas Chenevert of Pensacola, Florida and David Lee Chenevert of Weatherford, Texas. After divorcing Al, she raised her sons in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In 1966, she married Howard Clive Greenwood in Midland, Texas. They met while both were employed with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in Idaho Falls. They lived in Coral Gables, Florida where Howard was employed with Gulf Oil Corporation. This is where their son, Leslie ""Les"" Greenwood was born. While with Gulf Oil, they lived in Caracas, Venezuela; Quito, Ecuador; and back in Coral Gables.
On their second tour in Caracas, Venezuela, Joan was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1977, they were sealed as an eternal family in the Washington, D.C. Temple.
As a member of the church, Joan gave devoted service in many callings, including stake Relief Society president. She remained a faithful member of the church, attending meetings every Sunday until a month before she died.
Howard retired from corporate law in 1984, and the family moved to Hamilton, Montana where they opened a private law practice. Joan worked steadfastly beside Howard as his legal secretary until well into her 80s when they closed the practice and retired.
In 2016, as the years began to creep up on them, Joan and Howard moved to Layton, Utah, to live near Les and his family. It was a bittersweet event for her as she loved Hamilton and her home, friends and life there.
In Layton, her neighbors and friends enjoyed her as well. When she had visitors, she regaled them with stories about her life and family. She lived independently in her own home until the time of her death, which was possible because she had a strong constitution and mind and the support of family and church members who helped her a great deal with the activities of daily life. We thank them with all our hearts for their loving service.
Two weeks before her death, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed in, she suffered a fall and was unable to live alone. It was a blessing she was able to live with Les for the last two weeks of life. He and his family were privileged to spend hours attending to her needs, chuckling at her memory lapses, listening to her stories and helping her feel comfortable. Because of the pandemic, everyone was home to hold her hands and offer words of love and comfort until the moment of her last breath.
She is survived by all three of her sons; daughters-in-law, G. Ann Willcox Chenevert (Craig) and Marilyn Barlow Greenwood (Les); 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
No services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be interred in the foothills of the beautiful Bitterroot mountains, in the Victor, Montana Cemetery, alongside her husband, Howard Greenwood, who preceded her in death. Bishop Chad Dickemore will offer a dedicatory prayer upon her grave.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020