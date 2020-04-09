|
|
JoAnn Ross, passed away April 7, 2020 surrounded by her family at Sunridge Assisted living. She was born January 5, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Herman Payne and Hanna Valate Picket Payne. She graduated from Ogden High School. JoAnn married Harvey Schmidt, September 13, 1953, in Santa Barbra, CA. They later divorced. She married Harold Ross, September 2, 1974, in West Weber, UT. They were married for 30 years until his death in October, 2004. She married Jimmy Williamsen and he passed away in September, 2016.
JoAnn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved church hymns, and primary songs, and enjoyed being the chorister. She was a pink lady at McKay-Dee Hospital for 18 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, square dancing, her Wendover trips, and bargain shopping. She had the most infectious laugh that would make you laugh right along with her.
JoAnn was a very good and kind hearted lady. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Sunridge of Roy staff for the amazing care, Heritage Care Center, Atlas Home Care & Hospice, and P.A. Joelle Creager for taking care of our mother.
She is survived by her children; Mike (Deb) Schmidt, Judy (Randy) West, Sue (Tom) Sorensen, Tom (Laurie) Schmidt, Jodi (Matt) Allen; 20 grandchildren, 39 grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving her are one sister and three brothers; Ilene Critchfield, Dave (Ruayne) Payne, Bart (Sherma) Payne, Thom (Lisa) Payne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman & Valate Payne; husbands; brother, Doug Payne; step-son, Terry J. Ross; great granddaughter, Logan.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the West Weber Cemetery. Guest are welcome, but please be considerate of the social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary, Roy.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020