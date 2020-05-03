|
Sylvester Joseph McKenna Jr., a St. Louis native, competitive swimmer, U.S. Navy veteran, and longtime local businessman, died March 4, 2020, of natural causes in Bountiful, Utah. He was 88. The longtime devoted husband and father of four (Erin, Kristin, Joan and Sylvester "Terry" III) was known throughout his life as " a genuinely nice guy." He swam for the Missouri Athletic Club, St. Louis University High, and the Navy. He also obtained his pilot's license and once landed at Lambert Field. Organizations he cofounded included the Creve Coeur Figure Skating Club and St. Louis National Charity Horse Show. He somehow squeezed in golf time and took pride in having hit three holes in one.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 3, 2020