Ogden, Utah- Joe Phillip (Phil, JP) Valdez passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 23, 2020 a.m. from multiple serious injuries he sustained in an auto accident on May 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were not allowed to see him, visit or be with him physically since the accident.



Our intense special love (from our huge family) was spiritually surrounding and embracing him throughout his pain and suffering. Our multiple phone communications of concern were relayed and heard by him, by the nurses holding the phone to his ear, and with God's presence he didn't die alone. He loved God, and maintained full Faith!



Our special, mischievous brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend was born in Farmington, NM in San Juan County on September 4, 1952, to Jose Frutoso & Lugarda Herrera-Valdez. Phil was the sixth of thirteen siblings (eight sisters, and five brothers.) Phil moved to Ogden, UT at age 11, with his family in 1964 from our Ranch in Rio Arriba County, NM. He was educated in Ogden City Schools



On July 4, 1979 he married Robin Mohler, the Love of his Life, in Jackson Hole, WY. They had four children, Mileen, Shazette, Tiffani and Zac. After 32 years of marriage they divorced and remained close friends until his passing. They have 29 grandchildren, 18 plus great-grandchildren, whom he loved very dearly.



Phil worked a variety of jobs to include; tow-truck driver, managing a wrecking yard in Rock Springs, WY in auto mechanics, auto body and auto painting, he was a creative excellent auto painter, excelled in designing unique pin striping. He was very intelligent, multi creative talented, achieved multi skills; but his passion was auto mechanics, which he mastered in many makes and models.



Phil had many hobbies, loved camping, the mountains, loved to cook, create unique dishes, he was creative in many crafts, sewed, created leather crafts. He could fix anything, cars, trucks motorcycles, bikes, appliances, build patios, decks.



Phil acquired and brought his western dress style from our Ranch, he loved wranglers, cowboy boots, hats, his multi skin Tony Lama cowboy boots. He was a very social, outgoing, ""Virgo,"" had many friends of all cultures. He loved Rodeos, western movies, New Mexico, Tex-Mex, Mexican, and country music. Some of his favorite songs were ""Cruz de Madera,"" Nomas por tu culpa,"" by Miguel Salgado, all the oldies by Waylon Jennings, Merle Huggard, Johnny Cash, etc. Phil loved to play guitar, organ, write and sing songs, collected cd's, dvd's, vinyl's, antiques, old movies, etc.



Phil is survived by his four children (names listed above), his ex-wife Robin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings: Alfonso (Juana- deceased) Valdez SAr of Lumberton, NM; Liz Perez (Johnny deceased; of Roswell, NM); Pamela Acosta of Tooele, UT; Jerry (Kris) Valdez of West Point, UT; Bernice (Joe) Gomez, Clara (Genaro) Valenciano, Aurelia Guardado, Sandra (Ervy) Esquivel, Ed (Bobbi) Valdez, Stanley Valdez and Leora Valdez Medina, all of Ogden area; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends that loved him; a very special uncle, Vaughn (Maylyn) Ashley; two aunts, Rosa Ashley and Mary Herrera.



He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, his parents, two infant siblings, his oldest sister Magdelene Valdez, niece Linda Gomez, Mariana Acosta; nephews Chris Valdez, Anthony Dean Valdez; and many other extended family members.



Special thanks to U of U staff, EMS Staff, Mt. Ogden Rehab staff that cared for him, also to the family and friends that graciously cared for him prior to his accident. You each know who you are! Phil will be missed tremendously but will live forever in our hearts! Rest in Peace!

