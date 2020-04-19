|
|
Our beloved father, son, brother and uncle, Joe William Sattiewhite III, was called home too early on Thursday, April 16, 2020, of cancer. He was born on January 3, 1963 in Ogden, Utah to Joe William Sattiewhite, Sr. and Charlean Sattiewhite Wilson.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army between 1982 and 1984. He married Alice Driver Wilson. They were later divorced.
Joe loved his children and family, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed music and was the family videographer. He loved tacos and traveling.
Joe is survived by his two daughters and a son: Jolicia N. Sattiewhite, Joe William (Amy) Sattiewhite IV and Marlicia Wilkins; 3 grandchildren JJ Silas, Imani and Amira Sattiewhite; his father Joe William Sattiewhite, Sr.; his mother Charlean Sattiewhite Wilson; sister Niki (Matt) Hill; brother Shaun Sattiewhite; uncle Robert Sattiewhite; nieces and nephews: India and Jordyn Hill, Kobe and Anthony Sattiewhite, Jacob Gallegos; many cousins and best friend Kenny Burton.
Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, private family viewing and graveside services will be held. A live video stream of the services can be viewed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page.
The family would like to thank IHC Hospice and the many prayers from family and friends.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 19, 2020