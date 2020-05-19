Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Willard City Cemetery
Johnny E. Stevens


1941 - 2020
Johnny E. Stevens Obituary
Johnny E. Stevens, 79, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Davis Hospital in Layton of natural causes. He was born May 11, 1941 in Greeley, Colorado to Chester H. Stevens and Agnes Marian Anderson. He attended school in Evans and Denver, Colorado.

He married Beverly Joyce Andrews on June 25, 1961. They had five children, Rick Stevens, Ogden; Michael and Robyn Stevens, Harrisville; Mark and Rhonda Stevens, Farr West; ted and Beckie Stevens, Pleasant View; and Kristin Tutt, Pleasant View.

They moved to Utah in 1972 where he worked for Parsons Construction until opening his own welding shop in 1976.

Johnny joined his sons in operating Stone Supply and Monument.

He loved car shows, traveling, seeing new things. He went to Statue of Liberty, top of the Empire State Building, the glass bridge at Grand Canyon, hot air ballooning in New Mexico; walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, and rode roller coasters with his children and grand-children.

Johnny looked forward to Sunday and coffee with his friends.

Johnny is survived by his wife, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Clara Meyer, Loveland, Colorado.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Willard City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020
