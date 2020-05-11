|
Jorge F. Salgado passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 10, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1955 in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. The son of Hermenegildo Salgado and Agripina Figueroa. Jorge grew up in Acapulco. He studied as a pianist in classical music at Conservatorio de Las Rosas in Morelia, Michoacan, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in music. His favorite artist was Johann Sebastian Bach, whom he named his first son after.
Jorge married Susana Fragoso on September 30, 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; together they had two boys: Johann and Enrique. They later divorced but remained close friends.
Jorge was a very dedicated worker, often recognized for his amazing work ethic. He was recently promoted at his job to lead a position. When he was younger, he volunteered with a firefighter training. One of Jorge's favorite things was eating, he loved to enjoy one of his favorite restaurants with the good company of his friends and family.
Jorge was an avid learner and loved studying various philosophies and religions. Although he was not a member of a specific religion, he was an exceptionally spiritual man. He had a passion for writing, especially about many spiritual matters. He was just starting to get a following for his writings on social media. Often using life experiences to inspire his inspirational writings. He was known to many of his followers as 'The Warrior of the Universe'.
Above all Jorge loved his two boys. He was an amazing father, staying by his son Johann's side through various health concerns in his youth. He loved his boys more than anything in this world.
Jorge is survived by his mother Agripina Figueroa; his sons: Johann Salgado and Enrique (Morgan) Salgado; his brothers: Roberto (Alejandrina) Salgado, Alejandro Salgado and Lucio (Edith) Salgado and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Hermenegildo Salgado and his brother Jesús (Argelia) Salgado
Due to the Covid-19 the family will be holding a private service at Myers Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020