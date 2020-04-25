|
|
Jose Manuel Ruiz, 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Huaniqueo, Michoacan, Mexico, on June 25, 1953, the son of Esteban Ruiz and Hermelinda Magaña.
He married Clara Murillo on February 7, 1971.
Jose worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad until May 1990, when he suffered a traumatic head injury. After his hospitalization, he was transferred to Mountain View Health Services, a long-term care facility, where he resided until his recent passing.
Jose enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and swimming with his young family at the local reservoirs. He loved taking the family on long Sunday drives. He enjoyed keeping a meticulous yard and doing maintenance work to his house. Jose was a loving, dedicated, and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He worked hard to provide for his family, and they always knew how much he loved them. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his family.
Jose is survived by his wife, Clara Ruiz; his children, Juan Manuel (Mercedes), Esteban (Laura), Maria, Edgar, Antonia, and Sandra (Rogelio); and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joel Ruiz (Morelia, Mexico), Rafael Ruiz (California), Rogelio Ruiz (California), Jose Isidro Ruiz (California), and Teresa Ruiz de Vazquez (Sonora, Mexico).
Jose is predeceased by his parents, Esteban Ruiz and Hermelinda Magaña, and his siblings, Jose Ruiz, Angela Ruiz de Vazquez, Gabriel Ruiz, and Juan Ruiz.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020