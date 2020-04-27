|
Joseph William Hill, 58 passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born June 2, 1962, in Ogden, Utah to John William and Opal 'Peggy' Hill. John passed away before Joe was born.
Joe was raised lovingly by his stepfather Douglas Wells on their farm in South Weber. Joe has many lifelong friends from the community. He was a graduate of Clearfield High School.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and earned his Eagle Scout Award. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and the Army Reserve between 1982 and 1994.
Joe knew how to do many things mechanical and agricultural. He was self-employed as an excavator and truck driver most of his life. More recently he worked at Snow Basin in security, maintenance, and transportation where he helped resort guests enjoy a safe and happy experience. At the time of his death, Joe was working at Chevron in South Ogden where he had many friends. Joe was kind to everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Joe married Brenda Green (later divorced). They had one daughter, Sarah. Joe was a good father to Sarah, a second father to Mitchel Dalpias, and a loving uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Joe was recently blessed with the birth of his beloved grandson, Noah, and was a loving grandpa. Joe will be missed, especially by Sarah and Noah as they were very close.
Joe is survived by his daughter Sarah (Joe) Gonzales and grandson, Noah; mother, Opal 'Peggy' Wells; sister, Katy Athay (Bob Valdez); sister, Ramona Lower; brother, Paul (Terry) Wells; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hill; brother-in-law, Arthur Nielsen (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Doug Wells, brother Rolan, and sister Patricia, as well as his grandmother Lovina Fisher.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, services are limited to a private family viewing at Leavitt's Mortuary on Saturday, followed by a Graveside Service for family and close friends at the Uintah Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020