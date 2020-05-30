Josephine Ann (Wray) Galloway-Brown left this world on May 28, 2020 after a tragic fall while gardening on a beautiful spring day, her most favorite time of year. Mom was born December 23, 1932 in Buhl, Idaho to D.S. and Naomi Wray. She was the oldest of 5 children and took that role very seriously. She was the big sister. She learned at an early age to work hard and that she, herself, was in charge of her own story. Mom graduated from Buhl High School in 1951. In the fall of that year, after a 7-hour drive, she was dropped off to begin her independent journey in ""The Big City,"" Salt Lake City, Utah. Mom graduated from Stevens-Henager College in June, 1952 which laid the foundation for most of her life's work in medical bookkeeping, accounting, and eventually starting her own computer business. Mom took pride in always balancing ""to the penny"" and would spend hours finding every last cent, but her greatest pleasure and absolute happiness was found with her family. Mom married Fredrick Wayne Galloway in July 1964 (later divorced). Together they had two daughters, Jan and Joy. This is when her real work began. Mom did everything she could to provide for her two ""sweethearts"". She wanted nothing but the best and did everything she could to ensure we had everything we needed. Mom retired in 1992 to be a grandmother. She treasured the opportunity, immeasurable time, and influence she could once again provide to her growing family. She was so proud to be a grandma and was there to cheer her grandkids on at every dance, sport, and academic event she could. She loved yardwork, golfing, fishing and the Wyoming horse races. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan and enjoyed doing her daily Sudoku puzzle and getting her nails done. Mom was a ""pinch of this and a dash of that"" kind of cook and retirement gave her the time to share her talents. She has undoubtedly delivered hundreds of her famous German chocolate cake and her one-of- a kind homemade dinner rolls. In February, 1991, she married Dr. H. Jess Brown (deceased, 2003). Together they were able to travel the world and spend hours sharing stories. Mom was a care giver. She thrived on taking care of others, often long before taking care of herself. The family would like to express their deepest love and gratitude to Mr. Joseph Garcia for the friendship, love, and companionship he provided mom for the past 18 years. Joe, you made her happy.



Josephine is survived by her daughters, Jan Black (Layne) and Joy Galloway-Jones (Keltie), her grandchildren Shana (Michael), Nikole, Casey, Kristen (Rory) and Cory (Leslie), Diana, JoJo and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Jean Wray, brothers John (Rita), Jerry (Mary Jo) Wray and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Wray.



Mom, it's your favorite, happiest time of the year. You will be loved and remembered for all the color, warmth, and light you provided to so many. Know you will be missed, but because of you we will all continue to bloom.



In lieu of a funeral, due to the current circumstances, a ""sweet and simple"" celebration, as per Mom, will take place at a later date in the sunshine, maybe by a flower garden and with the lifelong memories rooted in us all.





