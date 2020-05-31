Joyce Carol (Thompson) Kading
1943 - 2020
Joyce passed away May 24, 2020 due to a short illness. She was born in Leadville, Colorado Dec. 16, 1943 to Art and Eleanor Thompson.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Orth, Parachute CO; sister Barbara Craig (Clint), Kaysville; granddaughter Krissa Simmons of New Castle CO and 2 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Jerry Kading; parents, stepdad Gregory Klassoff; sister Janis Wilshusen and granddaughter Rae Anna Kading.

Joyce loved to party and always showed up with more goodies than needed. She loved tending to her flowers and mostly shopping. Joyce was very kind-hearted and was loved by everyone she met.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
