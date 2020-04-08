Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
1922 - 2020
Jozef has no middle name, but people called him Jopie (Pronounced ""yo pee""). He was born in Groningen, Netherlands on April 28, 1922. Je had blue eyes and naturally dark brown hair. He is 5'9"". He is the youngest child among his siblings.

Joe likes to go to bed around 9 or 9:30 pm and wake around 6 am. Hobbies include taking pictures, watching sports such as boxing and football(soccer), reading, and using the computer for games and bill paying.

Joe's special talents are getting organized and staying on the job until it is done.

Joe's personality is friendly and outgoing. He likes to joke. He likes to be organized and cannot stand clutter or open closed doors. He says roller coasters are exciting, not scary.

Some things that other people like about him are his optimistic outlook and sense of humor. A few of Joe's good friends were Jacob Oenes, Joe Rozemond, Jan van der Laan. Some things people may not like about him are when he teaches them, or tells then to hurry up.

The things that attract him to his spouse, Liz, were that she was fun to be around and always dressed neatly. On one of their first dates they took a trip to Rotterdam on the bus tour. Something that helped their marriage last to long is that they always made decisions together.

Joe says that the most important thing in life is when you make a commitment, to do it. In his life he is very proud of taking care of his family.

He can't stand it when people are late.

A person Jozef would most like to meet is the famous violinist Hayfat

A place Joe would like to get to is Panama to see the canal. He has traveled extensively in Europe, North, and parts of Central America.

Below is a list of Joe's favorite things:

Breakfast: Hash browns, eggs, ham, pork patties.

Dinner: Steak, mashed potatoes, lima beans.

Desserts: Mocha tart or peach pie.

Drinks: Mountain Dew, coke once in a while, used to like Cognac before giving it up to become LDS.

Smell: Pine Trees

Sound: Classical music

Restaurants: Applebee's or Chili's

Fun Places in Ogden: The Mall

Colors: greys and browns

Animals: cats

Flowers/plants: roses


Vacation places: Yellowstone

Season: Spring

Weather: cool and sunny

Holiday: Christmas

Music: classical orchestra, things like ""Eine Kleine Nachtmuzik""

TV: Discovery Channel and Sports

Magazines: PC World, Smart Computing, Ensign

Books: travel and mystery

Clothes and Shoes: dressy. Slacks and dress shirt with a tie.

Movies: ""We don't see many movies because Liz falls asleep!""

Games: Poker, craps

Sports to play: soccer

Sports to watch: boxing and soccer

Things to collect: pictures

Chore to have my spouse do for me: cook and wait on me hand and foot.

For her: I vacuum, dust and check the doors at night.

Memory of my spouse: Many good times we shared and the travel.

Memory of Ben: He was very studious and not very demanding.

Memory of Hank: he was always busy, working on his car or a friend's car.

A memory I miss a lot is: About my dad. I never talked to him or played with him.

When I was a kid I liked: reading, camping and taking little tours on the bike. I also liked the subjects of science and geography in school.

When I was a kid I did NOT like: Getting up in front of the class to explain something, the school subject of history.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 8, 2020
Download Now