|
|
ulie Kay Bangerter passed away on April 8, 2020 at her home in Sugarhouse, Utah. Born on July 5, 1950 in Downey, Idaho to Jonathon and Helen McDaniel, Julie and her late twin brother Jerry were the last of seven children, Victor, Gene, Cheryl, Sandra, and Sharon.
Julie graduated from Marsh Valley High School and then earned a beautician's license. She married Russell Bangerter on September 8, 1972, and they had four children: Jennifer, Kelly Richard (married to Amy), Justin (married to Stephanie), and Aaron (married to Joelle) and later eight grandsons and two granddaughters. She was a good homemaker, preparing weekly dinner menus on a budget, sewing and repairing clothes, and cutting her children's hair. She gave moral support to Russell during his belated college schooling, and after divorce, tried her best as a single parent to provide for several of her children who lived with her.
From a young age, Julie was inseparable from her twin brother, Jerry. They had struggled as premature infants, but both eventually came home to loving parents and siblings. They developed spiritually, finished high school, married, and each had three sons and one daughter who all grew up to be successful, caring people. As adults, they both struggled with health and family issues and were perfected by their trials to return to our loving Savior. Julie and Jerry stayed close to each other throughout their lives and were also not long separated in death: Julie passed three weeks after Jerry's passing.
Julie was incredibly generous, to a fault at times, never wanting to impose or burden her family and friends with her troubles or problems. She loved good music, especially all of Elvis Presley's songs, and flowers of all kinds, though she was particularly fond of red roses. There were many times of difficulty and loneliness for Julie, but she loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family when her health allowed. Whether Christmas, Easter, Father's Day, Mother's Day or even Independence Day, Julie sent her children loving holiday greetings.
In light of world events, Julie's family has chosen to hold a private funeral at the gravesite in the Bountiful Cemetery on April 25. The family asks those who wish to send flowers to instead make an 'in memoriam' donation to a charity or other non-profit endeavor of the donor's choice.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020